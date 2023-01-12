FORECAST: Storms possible south this afternoon; Snow showers Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Falling temperatures after 3 p.m.

Snow showers later tonight into Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Still a very narrow window for a few quick-hitting thunderstorms into the early afternoon hours, however much of the threat will continue to shift south. Some light rain showers will return from the west later in the day with falling temperatures after 2-3 p.m.

Evening rain showers switch to snow tonight as temperatures plummet into the 30s. Above-freezing temperatures overnight will limit impacts.

There’s a good chance for some snow showers or squalls to drift through the area at times on Friday. Some brief accumulations up to 1″ will be possible with melting taking place rapidly after falling. Highs will remain in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

Some flurries may continue to fly Friday night while temperatures fall into the 20s.

Clouds gradually clear into early Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.