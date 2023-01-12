Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Storms possible south this afternoon; Snow showers Friday

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Falling temperatures after 3 p.m.
  • Snow showers later tonight into Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Still a very narrow window for a few quick-hitting thunderstorms into the early afternoon hours, however much of the threat will continue to shift south. Some light rain showers will return from the west later in the day with falling temperatures after 2-3 p.m.

Evening rain showers switch to snow tonight as temperatures plummet into the 30s. Above-freezing temperatures overnight will limit impacts.

There’s a good chance for some snow showers or squalls to drift through the area at times on Friday. Some brief accumulations up to 1″ will be possible with melting taking place rapidly after falling. Highs will remain in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

Some flurries may continue to fly Friday night while temperatures fall into the 20s.

Clouds gradually clear into early Saturday morning.

WAVE 11:30 a.m. Weather - Thursday, January 12, 2023

A Louisville apartment complex finds itself in the middle of one of the biggest shootouts the...
600 rounds fired at Louisville apartments during possible gang fight
Investigators in protective gear enter a home in Old Louisville.
Welfare check turns into bizarre death investigation scene
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
Several juveniles were apprehended Wednesday after stealing two vehicles and fleeing into Saint...
Juveniles apprehended after stealing cars, fleeing into school
Louisville Metro will soon be the home for a team of professional basketball stars.
Louisville receiving basketball franchise in new professional league

WAVE 11:30 a.m. Weather - Thursday, January 12, 2023
StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog 1/11
Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
WAVE 5 a.m. - Weather - Thursday, January 12, 2023
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/10