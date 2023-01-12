Contact Troubleshooters
Former clients of Eric C. Conn meet in Floyd County for update regarding SSA settlement

Pillersdorf says this settlement is not exactly what he, other attorneys, and Conn's former clients wanted, but is a huge win in the nearly decade long case.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Former clients of Eric C. Conn as well as local attorneys met at the Floyd County Courthouse on Thursday afternoon to discuss the recent settlement from the Social Security Administration (SSA).

Many of the “Forgotten 500″ were happy to hear about the settlement that would reinstate their benefits after more than six years without.

“We didn’t get everything we wanted, but we got nine out of 10,” said attorney Ned Pillersdorf, who has worked with former Conn clients since 2015. “These people have been without benefits for six and a half years. If they simply request a hearing, they get their monthly benefits reinstated, and if they win the hearing, we’re talking about them getting about $100,000 at least in back pay.”

Congressman Hal Rogers also released a statement about the settlement:

Pillersdorf also added that this settlement is a “game changer” for those who have been without benefits and who he and other attorneys have been the most worried about.

