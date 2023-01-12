Former clients of Eric C. Conn meet in Floyd County for update regarding SSA settlement

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Former clients of Eric C. Conn as well as local attorneys met at the Floyd County Courthouse on Thursday afternoon to discuss the recent settlement from the Social Security Administration (SSA).

Many of the “Forgotten 500″ were happy to hear about the settlement that would reinstate their benefits after more than six years without.

“We didn’t get everything we wanted, but we got nine out of 10,” said attorney Ned Pillersdorf, who has worked with former Conn clients since 2015. “These people have been without benefits for six and a half years. If they simply request a hearing, they get their monthly benefits reinstated, and if they win the hearing, we’re talking about them getting about $100,000 at least in back pay.”

Congressman Hal Rogers also released a statement about the settlement:

Every dollar that can be rightfully refunded to the victims of Eric C. Conn’s fraudulent scheme is warranted. I applaud the attorneys who have volunteered their time and efforts to continue the legal fight on behalf of Conn’s remaining former clients. From day one of this battle, I have pushed the Social Security Administration to move swiftly and justly on behalf of the hundreds of individuals in Eastern Kentucky who suddenly lost their main source of income eight years ago, as a result of Conn’s scheme. It is good news for the remaining victims to have a final day in court with the possibility of receiving their due backpay, so they can finally close this difficult chapter.

Pillersdorf also added that this settlement is a “game changer” for those who have been without benefits and who he and other attorneys have been the most worried about.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.