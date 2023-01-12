Gov. Beshear in Louisville for PACCAR parts distribution center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear was in Louisville for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

He joined company officials for the opening of the new PACCAR truck parts distribution center. The $45 million investment will create 80-full time jobs.

“World-class companies are choosing Kentucky because of our world-class workforce,” Gov. Beshear said in a release. “PACCAR Parts will be a great addition to South Louisville, providing new job opportunities for Kentucky families. I am excited to be here today to cut the ribbon on this new facility, and I look forward to PACCAR having many years of success here in the commonwealth.”

The 260,000-square-foot facility at Louisville Riverport Authority’s Phase 5 development will be for motor-vehicle-related parts distribution, including original equipment and replacement parts.

The new location is the company’s 18th parts distribution center. This increases PACCAR’s global footprint to more than 3.4 million square feet of warehouse space, according to the release. The facility in Louisville will allow the company to increase parts availability for dealers and customers in the central, mid-Atlantic and southeastern U.S. regions.

