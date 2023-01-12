Contact Troubleshooters
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identifies man who died on South 2nd Street

(MGN ONLINE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after the death of a Louisville resident in the 800 block of South 2nd Street.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 79-year-old David Sloan died on Wednesday just before 5:35 p.m. The cause of death was listed as blunt and sharp force injuries, but the manner of death was listed as pending. The coroner’s office confirmed the investigation into Sloan’s death is ongoing.

On Wednesday afternoon, Louisville Metro police said a death investigation was also occurring on the 800 block of South 2nd Street.

According to MetroSafe dispatchers, officers were called to the intersection of South 2nd Street and West Breckinridge Street for a welfare check on Wednesday around 9:30 a.m.

That call was updated to an investigation throughout Wednesday with LMPD confirming later that it was a death investigation.

RELATED: LMPD: Death investigation underway in Old Louisville

On Thursday morning, LMPD said the investigation was ongoing and no further details were available.

