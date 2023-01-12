Contact Troubleshooters
KHS adult dog adoption fees waived for its Caring Community adoption event

Kansas Humane Society (KHS)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for adult dogs for its Caring Community adoption event.

This will be from Jan. 13 through Jan. 20 at KHS’ Main and East Campus Adoption Centers, according to a release.

“We are relying on our compassionate community to help save the lives of hundreds of our community’s animals during this adoption event,” KHS Vice President of Animal Welfare Karen Koenig said in the release. “If you’ve been thinking of adopting, now is the time. You’re not just giving an urgently needed home to an animal in need, you’re freeing up space so that we can save the lives of animals from across our state who are more at risk than they’ve been in years.”

Jefferson County adopters still need to pay a $10.50 licensing fee.

Appointments are not needed and the adoption application ends just half an hour before closing each day of the event.

The Sam Swope Pet Treatment & Lifesaving Center (Main Campus) at 241 Steedly Drive is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The East Campus at 1000 Lyndon Lane is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. / Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, click or tap here.

