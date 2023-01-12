Contact Troubleshooters
KSP investigating trooper-involved shooting, pursuit on I-64

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating a trooper-involved shooting.

According to the release, KSP troopers were trying to stop a vehicle in Woodford County on I-64 but the car failed to stop. That is when a pursuit began.

The pursuit traveled from Woodford County through Franklin County, into Shelby County and back into Franklin County before ending near the Graefenburg exit.

During the pursuit, the driver of the car fired a gun in the direction of troopers.

When the pursuit ended KSP Troopers and a Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy fired their guns and hit the subject.

The driver who was hit was taken to the hospital to be treated for those injuries.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet issued a warning to drivers after I-64 East near Lawrenceburg has been closed due to police activity.

The road has reopened.

KYTC sent the information through Twitter just before 4 p.m. Traffic was being detoured onto the off-ramp and back onto the interstate at KY 151, KYTC advised.

Viewer video was sent into the newsroom that showed a police pursuit going west on I-64.

(Story continues below)

WAVE News has reached out to Kentucky State Police for more details.

This story may be updated.

