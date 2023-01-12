Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD interim chief reinforces personal cost of deadly gun violence

Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said the urgency behind Louisville...
Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said the urgency behind Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg’s declaration of a violent crime emergency is real.(WAVE News)
By David Mattingly
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With 10 homicides in Louisville since the first of the year, Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said the urgency behind Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg’s declaration of a violent crime emergency is real.

“I’m reinforcing the message that this is someone’s loved one,” Gwinn-Villaroel said. “This is someone’s family member. This is someone that they will not see again actually walking to the door.”

Gwinn-Villaroel spoke passionately on Thursday about understanding the loss experienced by the city’s many grieving families.

Her nephew was shot and killed in Atlanta several weeks ago. She said her message is intended not only for the public, but the ranks of LMPD as well.

“I’m saying it to the officers,” Gwinn-Villaroel said. “I’m very open because again, it’s not right for a grandmother or a mother or father not to feel safe to go to the grocery store and their lives are taken. What are we doing here?”

While she is currently the interim chief, Gwinn-Villaroel is clear on having ambitions to make it her job full-time.

She declined to speculate on the impact of the soon-to-be completed Justice Department Investigation into LMPD.

