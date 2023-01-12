Contact Troubleshooters
McConnell attends ribbon cutting for new FBI/DEA/ATF office in western Ky.

Federal Investigators in Western Kentucky have a new home, all in an effort to curb crime
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Senator Mitch McConnell was in western Kentucky on Thursday, January 12 for a ribbon cutting.

He was joined by members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for the grand opening of their new office building.

The FBI, DEA and ATF will all be housed in the new facility in Paducah.

Leaders say a presence in Western Kentucky will allow federal and local enforcement to share resources for criminal investigations.

This is type of federal law enforcement office in western Kentucky is new, before now most agents worked out of Louisville.

Back in 2007, the FBI office in Paducah closed down in an effort to consolidate resources in other parts of Kentucky.

Senator Mitchell McConnell, also on hand for today’s opening started worked in 2018 to get the FBI to open a field office in this part of the state.

The Drug Enforcement Agency opened a Paducah post in 2018. Since that time the DEA has more more than 150 arrests, took nearly 50 firearms off the streets and seized more than 1 million dollars in cash associated with various crimes.

Leaders say this facility is well overdue.

”The building itself is incredible, but it isn’t as important as the people housed within it or the work that is done inside to protect the commonwealth. The FBI works closely with ATF and DEA agents on a daily basis to keep our community safe and criminals from our streets.” said Brian Jones, Assistant Special Agent in charge of the FBI’s Louisville field office

Senator McConnell says this new building is a symbol of recommitment to fighting crime in western Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

