New Albany Floyd County Schools host open houses for Pre-K, Kindergarten students

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Families who have children entering Pre-K or Kindergarten in New Albany will soon be able to check out schools as part of an open house event.

New Albany Floyd County Schools is hosting its open house on Jan. 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at eight different schools.

During the open house, families can tour each school, meet teachers and enjoy a snack in the school’s cafeteria, according to NAFCS.

The eight schools taking part in the open house are Fairmont Elementary School, Floyds Knobs Elementary School, Georgetown Elementary School, Grant Line Elementary School, Green Valley Elementary School, Mt. Tabor Elementary School, South Ellen Jones Elementary School and Slate Run Elementary School.

Incoming kindergarten students must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, and incoming Pre-K students must be 4 years old.

The school district said in case of inclement weather, the open house will be rescheduled for Jan. 26.

More information can be found on the NAFCS website.

