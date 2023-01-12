Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Norton Children’s neurologist speaks on children with migraines

SoutheastHEALTH | Botox for migraines
SoutheastHEALTH | Botox for migraines
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday, Norton Children’s Neurologist Dr. Elizabeth Doll spoke on migraines and the effects they have on children.

Migraines can have debilitating effects, not just on adults, but on children too.

About 10% of school-aged children and 28% of teens suffer from migraines.

The intense, disabling headaches keep kids from playing, interacting with peers, and concentrating in school.

Both family history and gender can be causes for migraines.

Before puberty, boys tend to have more migraines. That flips in the teen years, and by age 17, as many as 8% of boys and 23% of girls have had a migraine.

“The jury is still out on that,” Doll said when asked about an increase in children diagnosed with migraines. “I have some conjectures. I think we are doing a better job of diagnosing them and greater awareness. Where as back in the day, it may not have come to medical attention. There is an epidemic of stress anxiety depression, and that can play a role.”

Doll recommended that the child’s doctor should be talked to if the child is thought to be suffering from migraines.

According to Doll, Botox and acupuncture have also shown positive results.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisville apartment complex finds itself in the middle of one of the biggest shootouts the...
600 rounds fired at Louisville apartments during possible gang fight
Investigators in protective gear enter a home in Old Louisville.
Welfare check turns into bizarre death investigation scene
Several juveniles were apprehended Wednesday after stealing two vehicles and fleeing into Saint...
Juveniles apprehended after stealing cars, fleeing into school
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital

Latest News

New COVID subvariant most transmissible yet.
Norton Healthcare gives insight on the new XBB1.5 COVID variant
The University of Kentucky is rolling back some of its COVID-19 policies.
UK easing many COVID restrictions
In 2022, more than 90,000 people newly joined Kentucky’s organ donor registry.
Kentucky eclipses records for lives saved from organ donations in 2022
American Academy of Pediatrics releases new guidelines after 15 years for treating childhood...
American Academy of Pediatrics releases new guidelines after 15 years for treating childhood obesity