Norton Children’s neurologist speaks on children with migraines

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday, Norton Children’s Neurologist Dr. Elizabeth Doll spoke on migraines and the effects they have on children.

Migraines can have debilitating effects, not just on adults, but on children too.

About 10% of school-aged children and 28% of teens suffer from migraines.

The intense, disabling headaches keep kids from playing, interacting with peers, and concentrating in school.

Both family history and gender can be causes for migraines.

Before puberty, boys tend to have more migraines. That flips in the teen years, and by age 17, as many as 8% of boys and 23% of girls have had a migraine.

“The jury is still out on that,” Doll said when asked about an increase in children diagnosed with migraines. “I have some conjectures. I think we are doing a better job of diagnosing them and greater awareness. Where as back in the day, it may not have come to medical attention. There is an epidemic of stress anxiety depression, and that can play a role.”

Doll recommended that the child’s doctor should be talked to if the child is thought to be suffering from migraines.

According to Doll, Botox and acupuncture have also shown positive results.

