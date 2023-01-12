Police activity shuts down I-64 East near Lawrenceburg, Ky.

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has issued a warning to drivers after I-64 East near Lawrenceburg has been closed due to police activity.

KYTC sent the information through Twitter just before 4 p.m. Traffic is being detoured onto the off-ramp and back onto the interstate at KY 151, KYTC advised.

No further information was provided.

Viewer video was sent into the newsroom that showed a police pursuit going west on I-64.

WAVE News has reached out to Kentucky State Police for more details.

This story may be updated.

