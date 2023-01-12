Police activity shuts down I-64 East near Lawrenceburg, Ky.
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has issued a warning to drivers after I-64 East near Lawrenceburg has been closed due to police activity.
KYTC sent the information through Twitter just before 4 p.m. Traffic is being detoured onto the off-ramp and back onto the interstate at KY 151, KYTC advised.
No further information was provided.
Viewer video was sent into the newsroom that showed a police pursuit going west on I-64.
WAVE News has reached out to Kentucky State Police for more details.
