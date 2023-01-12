Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Police investigating after man shows up to hospital with gunshot wound

(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is in the hospital following a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Shortly after 3 p.m., LMPD was notified about a shooting in the 1400 block of Lillian Avenue. According to a release, officers were unable to find a scene at that location.

A short time later, officers were told about a man suffering from a gunshot wound who was self-transported to UofL Hospital.

Officials said the injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said there have been no arrests and detectives are continuing their investigation to learn how the man sustained his injury.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisville apartment complex finds itself in the middle of one of the biggest shootouts the...
600 rounds fired at Louisville apartments during possible gang fight
Investigators in protective gear enter a home in Old Louisville.
Welfare check turns into bizarre death investigation scene
Several juveniles were apprehended Wednesday after stealing two vehicles and fleeing into Saint...
Juveniles apprehended after stealing cars, fleeing into school
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital

Latest News

Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said the urgency behind Louisville...
LMPD interim chief reinforces personal cost of deadly gun violence
UofL Health Medical Center East in Louisville.
University of Louisville Health - Medical Center East celebrates its 20-year anniversary
Police lights generic.
Police activity shuts down I-64 East near Lawrenceburg, Ky.
Viewer video was sent into the newsroom that showed a police pursuit going west on I-64.
Police activity shuts down I-64 East near Lawrenceburg, Ky.
Gov. Beshear in Louisville for PACCAR parts distribution center
Gov. Beshear in Louisville for PACCAR parts distribution center