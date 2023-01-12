Police investigating after man shows up to hospital with gunshot wound

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is in the hospital following a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Shortly after 3 p.m., LMPD was notified about a shooting in the 1400 block of Lillian Avenue. According to a release, officers were unable to find a scene at that location.

A short time later, officers were told about a man suffering from a gunshot wound who was self-transported to UofL Hospital.

Officials said the injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said there have been no arrests and detectives are continuing their investigation to learn how the man sustained his injury.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.