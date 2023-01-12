Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Suspect wanted selling rented skid steer

According to Kentucky State Police, this man gave the fake name Mark Afanasev when he rented a...
According to Kentucky State Police, this man gave the fake name Mark Afanasev when he rented a skid steer in Mayfield. He's accused of selling the skid steer in Blytheville, Ark.(Kentucky State Police)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:08 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is wanted for selling a rented skid steer in Arkansas.

According to Kentucky State Police, the owner of an equipment rental business in Mayfield called them on December 19 to report the theft of a skid steer.

The business owner told them he rented the equipment to a man on Dec. 12 with an expected return date of Dec. 19. When the business owner contacted the man on Dec. 19 for an estimated return time, he said the man told him the skid steer was stolen from an address in Paducah on the night of Dec. 18.

According to troopers, GPS tracking indicated the skid steer was taken to Blytheville, Ark. by Dec. 13.

They say the skid steer was recovered in Blytheville where it is believed to have been sold by the suspect who rented it.

According to KSP, the suspect gave a false, out-of-state identification to the Mayfield business when he rented the skid steer. The name he used was Mark Afanasev.

While this was determined to be a false identity, troopers say the image used on the fake ID is believed to be a real picture of the suspect.

The suspect was last seen driving a dark green, four-door Chevrolet Silverado, approximately 2014-2018 model year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisville apartment complex finds itself in the middle of one of the biggest shootouts the...
600 rounds fired at Louisville apartments during possible gang fight
Investigators in protective gear enter a home in Old Louisville.
Welfare check turns into bizarre death investigation scene
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
Several juveniles were apprehended Wednesday after stealing two vehicles and fleeing into Saint...
Juveniles apprehended after stealing cars, fleeing into school
Louisville Metro will soon be the home for a team of professional basketball stars.
Louisville receiving basketball franchise in new professional league

Latest News

Beshear will discuss topics such as economic development, infrastructure improvement and the...
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear provides Team Kentucky update
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identifies man who died on South 2nd Street
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Storms possible south this afternoon; Snow showers Friday
Adult education student who allegedly brought knife to school appears in court
Gov. Beshear in Louisville for PACCAR parts distribution center