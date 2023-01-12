Contact Troubleshooters
TEAM COVERAGE: NWS confirms tornado touched down in Mercer County

TEAM COVERAGE: Damage, power outages reported after storms roll across central Kentucky
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WKYT) - The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in central Kentucky Thursday morning.

According to the NWS, the EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds touched down in the West Harrodsburg area of Mercer County.

There were reportedly more than 5,000 customers without power at one point in Mercer County.

The Mercer County Emergency Manager also tells us the YMCA in Harrodsburg has been damaged and the building has been evacuated. He says the Cornishville Road, just outside Harrodsburg, appears to be the hardest hit area. Some trees have fallen onto homes there.

In Woodford County, Judge/Executive James Kay tweeted that the strong winds in Versailles blew pieces of his neighbor’s brick chimney across his driveway.

The Woodford County emergency management director tells us the winds also knocked down several trees, blocking some roadways.

In Franklin County, the heavy rain caused a school bus to end up in someone’s yard.

WKYT viewer Catherine Horn sent us this picture of her vehicle on its side at her home on Goggins Lane after the storm went through Richmond. Horn says she has trees down in her yard and damage to her home’s gutters:

WKYT viewer Catherine Horn sent us this picture of her vehicle on its side at her home on Goggins Lane in Richmond.(Catherine Horn)

Blue Grass Energy reported several more downed trees in the Lake Ridge Drive area of Richmond. Blue Grass Energy and Spectrum crews are there working to clear up any issues.

Police tell us a chimney also partially blew off just along the roadway on West Main St., near EKU’s University Golf Club at Arlington. We’re told one of the buildings at the golf club sustained some damage.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

