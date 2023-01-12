Contact Troubleshooters
University of Louisville Health - Medical Center East celebrates its 20-year anniversary

UofL Health Medical Center East in Louisville.
UofL Health Medical Center East in Louisville.(WAVE News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The UofL Health - Medical Center East celebrated its 20-year anniversary on Thursday.

The center opened as the first freestanding ER in Kentucky back in 2003.

The Medical Center East has brough outpatient care closer to home for those living in Saint Matthews and surrounding neighborhoods, and said they are committed to providing services through compassion, innovation and patient-centered care.

Some staff members have been committed to doing just that since the center first opened.

“I think it just shows the commitment to excellence this team has,” Angelica Thompson, UofL Health Interim VP Operations and Director of Surgery said. “There’s individuals here who have been here since the opening and even before as being a part of Jewish Hospital, so their dedication and their commitment to making sure that we provide excellent care to all of our patients everyday is such an honor to be a part of that team and to lead those initiatives and efforts.”

UofL Health - Medical Center East has since served nearly 12,000 per year.

