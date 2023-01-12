WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear provides Team Kentucky update

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to update Kentuckians on Thursday afternoon as part of his weekly Team Kentucky briefings.

Beshear will discuss topics such as economic development, infrastructure improvement and the state’s response to natural disasters.

The update is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Watch live below:

