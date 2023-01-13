Allegations of discrimination at Louisville’s Codes and Regulations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the city’s major departments is in the middle of an investigation for allegations of discrimination.

“The culture there is, segregation. There’s no other way to describe it,” one former employee who did not wish to be identified because of her current employment told us.

“It’s been like that for years and no one has done anything about it.”

She used to work at Louisville’s Codes and Regulations Department which inspects and writes citations for all kinds of violations of the city’s ordinances, involving things like section 8 housing or overgrown grass.

“Initially when I started, you know, I was excited about learning something new,” she said.

It took three weeks for things to start seeming off. Like being told by her supervisor, Timothy Dabney to sit in the back seat of his car.

“I do not know why I had to sit in the back seat,” she said. “Those of the other race would sit in the front seat.”

“It felt so Rosa Parks. You know, it felt like the back of the bus kind of thing. And then it continued. I was never offered the front seat like other personnel.”

Then she noticed Dabney would not call her by her unique name, or by the simple, two syllable nick name she says she gave them again and again.

“And right away it didn’t connect, who are they talking about, she, her, and I would say, are you talking about me? And I would address them. I have a name. Call me by my name, I’m reminding you again. Call me by my name. He refused.”

“They refused to call me by name,” she explained. “Instead they called me ‘that girl’ ‘that black girl’ ‘her’ ‘she,’ and we could be sitting in a setting like this. It made me feel less than the human that I am.”

We reached out to Dabney who declined an interview or a response.

“At this time, I have no comment as I am unaware of the allegations you have mentioned,” Dabney said. “If something more specific is brought to my attention I may have a comment at such time.”

Unbeknown to the former employee, there were other African American employees who’d complained about Dabney for statements like what he said during a 2020 virtual meeting about safety with the protests going on downtown.

“They haven’t been dumb and tried to block the bridges for me to have a lot of points by the time I get home.” Dabney said, “All I’m hearing is I’m going bowling with my car,”

“They were aware when the video came out,” JD Ernst, the IKORCC 2501 Union President told WAVE News Troubleshooters.

“Within a year, or a little over a year, he was promoted to supervisor and he supervised the same individuals that very well could have been on that bridge that day,” Ernst said.

The Union has submitted a formal complaint to the city’s Human Resource Department. That complaint included alleged statements by Dabney to another black employee asking if he got his “tattoos in prison” along with references to his hair, telling him he couldn’t work for codes and regs with dreadlocks.

The complaint continued to say Dabney would ask why black people say the N word and white people cant.

“The allegations are shocking to say the least,” Ernst said. “And I can’t consciously conceive how this is even happening.”

Ernst decided to pull all the grievances from 2020 to 2022 and made a discover, although the department had a small number of minority employees, they comprised 65% of all disciplinary actions compared to those who are white.

“They assume that the darker you are, the more you’ll become a problem,” the former employee said.

In 2015, the union sent a complaint about a hostile work environment to HR.

“And now we’re sending discrimination complaints over there in 2023 for the same individuals that were involved in 2015,” Ernst said.

The new complaint names Dabney and his bosses, Phillip Crowe and the department director, Robert Kirschdorfer, who Ernst said have been aware of the issues but took no action.

Collins also declined, stating he too has not seen the official complaint in order to comment.

“We want to call on Mayor Greenberg and his administration to put an end to this and fix it. Fix it now and permanently,” Ernst added.

“I feel better now that I am not there, but I don’t feel good because I don’t feel...I feel like somebody else is going to go through this,” the former employee said.

That concern prompts her to make one more plea, for others, whether employees or residents in city housing who’ve had run-ins with codes and regs.

“Go ahead and whistleblow. Tell it,” she said. “Let’s shine a light on it so we can get the right people in office that will be fair and treat us all like human beings.”

The employee was terminated after 6 weeks of employment for what she considers was based on nothing but an excuse. Her termination also came at the heels of her formal complaint.

“We understand a complaint was filed with Louisville Metro Government’s Human Resources department last week regarding the Department of Codes and Regulations,” the department’s spokesperson said. “Department leadership is cooperating with an HR investigation and is awaiting further instruction from HR.”

Mayor Craig Greenberg’s spokesperson declined to comment saying the statement from Codes and Regs would speak for itself.

