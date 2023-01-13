Contact Troubleshooters
Annual Louisville Build, Renovate & Landscape Expo begins

The annual Louisville Build, Renovate & Landscape Expo brings the area’s top home improvement professionals to the Kentucky International Convention Center.
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The annual Louisville Build, Renovate & Landscape Expo brings the area’s top home improvement professionals to the Kentucky International Convention Center, according to a release.

Event organizers said the expo will run from Jan. 13 through Jan. 15.

The expo will feature exhibits and demonstrations from local and national companies, designed to help consumers through the process of home improvement.

“The Expo is an excellent resource for people interested in home improvement,” show manager Deana Escudero said. “The top companies are all here, on-hand, ready to answer your questions for projects big and small.”

According to the release, tickets will be $4 for adults, and free for children under 18.

For more information on tickets and the Louisville Build, Renovate & Landscape Expo, click or tap here.

