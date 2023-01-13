Baxter Station Starbucks workers win union vote

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Baxter Station Starbucks workers won a 14-4 union victory.

This is the fourth Louisville Metro area location to join the Starbucks Workers United movement.

“It’s such an energizing time for workers here in Louisville,” Margot Mutter, a barista at the Baxter Station Starbucks location, said in a release. “I hope more people see this growing labor movement and take steps to organize their own workplace.”

The Baxter Station Starbucks workers petitioned to be represented by Workers United back on Nov. 21, 2022.

“This moment has been a long time coming,” Tamara Bell, a shift supervisor at the Baxter Station Starbucks location, said in the release. “We fought long and hard for this victory, it may be a small victory but it is a great victory nonetheless. I’m excited to see what this next chapter holds for us and the next milestone we reach. We’re going to keep fighting for fairness at work. Big corporations cannot keep doing and saying whatever they want while stepping all over hard working people. We deserve peace of mind like anyone else. I’m so excited, so happy, and so blessed.”

