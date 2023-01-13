Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Baxter Station Starbucks workers win union vote

Baxter Station location Starbucks workers win union vote. (CMRJB Workers United - SEIU)
Baxter Station location Starbucks workers win union vote. (CMRJB Workers United - SEIU)(CMRJB Workers United - SEIU)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Baxter Station Starbucks workers won a 14-4 union victory.

This is the fourth Louisville Metro area location to join the Starbucks Workers United movement.

“It’s such an energizing time for workers here in Louisville,” Margot Mutter, a barista at the Baxter Station Starbucks location, said in a release. “I hope more people see this growing labor movement and take steps to organize their own workplace.”

The Baxter Station Starbucks workers petitioned to be represented by Workers United back on Nov. 21, 2022.

“This moment has been a long time coming,” Tamara Bell, a shift supervisor at the Baxter Station Starbucks location, said in the release. “We fought long and hard for this victory, it may be a small victory but it is a great victory nonetheless. I’m excited to see what this next chapter holds for us and the next milestone we reach. We’re going to keep fighting for fairness at work. Big corporations cannot keep doing and saying whatever they want while stepping all over hard working people. We deserve peace of mind like anyone else. I’m so excited, so happy, and so blessed.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisville apartment complex finds itself in the middle of one of the biggest shootouts the...
600 rounds fired at Louisville apartments during possible gang fight
Investigators in protective gear enter a home in Old Louisville.
Welfare check turns into bizarre death investigation scene
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Several juveniles were apprehended Wednesday after stealing two vehicles and fleeing into Saint...
Juveniles apprehended after stealing cars, fleeing into school
The Mercer County Emergency Manager also tells us the YMCA in Harrodsburg has been damaged and...
TEAM COVERAGE: NWS confirms two tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky

Latest News

Brian Brohm served six seasons with the same position at Purdue, where big brother Jeff was...
Brian Brohm comes home as UofL offensive coordinator
Douglas Marbry
Louisville man arrested, charged with murder after fatal crash I-264 West
Elizabethtown man sentenced over a decade in prison for distributing child pornography
At least five minors are in custody after a bizarre police chase involving two stolen cars and...
Businesses react to bizarre chase and arrests of several minors