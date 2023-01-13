Contact Troubleshooters
Brian Brohm comes home as UofL offensive coordinator

Brian Brohm served six seasons with the same position at Purdue, where big brother Jeff was...
Brian Brohm served six seasons with the same position at Purdue, where big brother Jeff was previously the head coach.(University of Louisville)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One month after the University of Louisville announced Jeff Brohm as the football program’s head coach, Brohm announced his little brother, Brian Brohm, would take over as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

The announcement was made by the university on Friday morning.

Brian Brohm served six seasons with the same position at Purdue, where big brother Jeff was previously the head coach.

“Brian is well-versed in the intricacies of our offensive system and has a great understanding of the style that we want to play,” Jeff Brohm said in a release. “He played the quarterback position at the highest level, which has helped him develop outstanding quarterbacks who were also strong leaders. Brian does a great job teaching our players and has a track record of success at maximizing their potential.”

In December, the University of Louisville confirmed Jeff Brohm would be taking the place of former UofL head coach Scott Satterfield, who accepted a job at the University of Cincinnati weeks before UofL played the team in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl.

Louisville won that game 24-7.

Brohm returns to his alma mater and was known as one of the school’s top quarterbacks in its history. The university said he ranks among the Cardinal’s career leaders in passing attempts, passing yards and passing efficiency.

He also helped guide UofL to the school’s best 12-1 record in 2006. In 2007, Brohm’s 30 touchdown passes were tied for second in school history with 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson.

