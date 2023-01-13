Contact Troubleshooters
Bullitt County Public Schools offer new mental health platform

Bullitt County Public School students, staff and families now have an easy way to anonymously search for a mental health provider custom matched to their needs.
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt County Public School students, staff and families now have an easy way to anonymously search for a mental health provider custom matched to their needs.

Bullitt County Public Schools now offers online platform Care Solace. The website coordinates any student, staff or family member to mental health support.

Director of School Safety Sarah Smith said Bullitt County is the first district in Kentucky to offer this service and it is the district’s way of expanding their mental health support beyond their schools’ walls.

”COVID brought to light a lot of issues that we felt like our students were enduring above what we could possibly handle,” Smith said. “Mental health applies to every single student, not just our students that are in crisis.”

The organization also offers substance abuse treatment. It’s available 24/7, for all ages, and you can remain anonymous.

Smith said you can text, video chat, or call anonymously to connect with an agent called a “care companion” who will do the work to find the right therapist for you.

”So they make the phone calls, they set up the appointments, they talk to the providers,” Smith said.

The district is also able to see data showing what kind of treatment is in demand, including substance abuse.

Smith said since the platform launched a month ago, adults ages 18 to 64 have up more than a third of the requests they have received.

”That is what’s interesting,” Smith said. “We are seeing that our adults are utilizing this program. It’s not just our adolescents.”

Smith said services are offered at no cost for those without insurance.

For a full list of resources at Bullitt County Schools, click or tap here.

To learn more about the Care Solace program, click or tap here.

