Businesses react to bizarre chase and arrests of several minors

At least five minors are in custody after a bizarre police chase involving two stolen cars and a foot chase into a private school in the Iroquois neighborhood.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Wednesday afternoon, LMPD located a stolen car near New Cut Road and Southside Drive.

According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, when officers began chasing that car, a minor jumped out and tried to run away. Police caught the minor but lost the car.

While searching the area, they found a second stolen car on New Cut Road.

Megan Logsdon, a manager of a nearby Big Lots, was on her lunch break when this all happened. She said she was at the Speedway on the corner of New Cut Road when she heard what sounded like a car accident.

”When I looked over, I saw the KIA Soul over there at Saint Nicholas,” Logsdon said. “I saw these kids get out of it. I knew they were kids, there was no way they were older than 20 to 25 years old. Then, they all went in different directions.”

Some of the minors ran into Saint Nicholas Academy during their open house.

LMPD caught the minors without anybody getting hurt.

Logsdon said that she and her employees are used to these types of situations. One employee’s scooter was stolen while they were at work. They’ve even witnessed a man being arrested in their store for stealing a car.

”Someone ran into our store a couple of months ago and hid in our bathroom because they had stolen a red truck,” said Logsdon. “The cops just followed them in here. It’s not anything surprising for me or my employees.”

According to Cecelia Price, who is with the Archdiocese of Louisville, no one from Saint Nicholas Academy was involved in the situation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

