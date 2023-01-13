Crash on I-264 west has all lanes block, one person in hospital
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to TRIMARC, all westbound lanes on the Watterson Expressway are closed due to a crash that occurred Thursday evening.
TRIMARC said it was a multi-vehicle collision with injuries on I-264 mile marker 11, near Freedom Way around 10:15 p.m.
Officials said at least one person was transported to UofL Hospital.
Traffic is being diverted to I-265 for the time being.
