Crash on I-264 west has all lanes block, one person in hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to TRIMARC, all westbound lanes on the Watterson Expressway are closed due to a crash that occurred Thursday evening.

TRIMARC said it was a multi-vehicle collision with injuries on I-264 mile marker 11, near Freedom Way around 10:15 p.m.

Officials said at least one person was transported to UofL Hospital.

Traffic is being diverted to I-265 for the time being.

