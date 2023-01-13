Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Crash on I-264 west has all lanes block, one person in hospital

According to TRIMARC, all westbound lanes on the Watterson Expressway are closed due to a crash...
According to TRIMARC, all westbound lanes on the Watterson Expressway are closed due to a crash that occurred Thursday evening.(TRIMARC)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to TRIMARC, all westbound lanes on the Watterson Expressway are closed due to a crash that occurred Thursday evening.

TRIMARC said it was a multi-vehicle collision with injuries on I-264 mile marker 11, near Freedom Way around 10:15 p.m.

Officials said at least one person was transported to UofL Hospital.

Traffic is being diverted to I-265 for the time being.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisville apartment complex finds itself in the middle of one of the biggest shootouts the...
600 rounds fired at Louisville apartments during possible gang fight
Investigators in protective gear enter a home in Old Louisville.
Welfare check turns into bizarre death investigation scene
Several juveniles were apprehended Wednesday after stealing two vehicles and fleeing into Saint...
Juveniles apprehended after stealing cars, fleeing into school
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
Louisville Metro will soon be the home for a team of professional basketball stars.
Louisville receiving basketball franchise in new professional league

Latest News

Generic
I-65 North crash in Brook Street area causes traffic delays
TRIMARC Camera
TRIMARC: All lanes blocked on I-65 North after multi-vehicle crash near Hospital Curve
KYTC: Pothole patching crews working on I-71 in Oldham County
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising drivers of an upcoming lane closure scheduled...
Lane closure scheduled for Gene Snyder Freeway to complete repair work