Delphi murders case to resume Friday morning

Forensic science professor provides context on Delphi murders
Forensic science professor provides context on Delphi murders
By Alex Null
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
DELPHI, Ind. (WPTA) - After weeks off, the case regarding Richard Allen - the man accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in 2017 - will resume Friday.

As a hearing begins Friday morning at 10 a.m., here’s what to know:

Judge Fran Gull previously issued a gag order that kept people close to the case from talking about it publicly. Tomorrow, Gull could either lift that order or we could see it continue until this case goes to trial.

Judge Gull will also hear arguments from the defense on a change in venue motion.

Allen’s defense attorneys filed the motion in November, asking for the trial to be moved at least 150 miles away from Carroll County due to the publicity. They claim that distance will “significantly reduce the likelihood of obtaining a tainted jury”.

The defense also has a hearing tomorrow on getting money to pay for investigators. There is a lengthy list of requests from Allen’s defense attorneys, including names and addresses of witnesses, as well as any documents the prosecution may use in the case. That may include photos, videos, phone calls and other documents.

Richard Allen is expected to appear in person at Friday’s hearing.

21Alive will be in the courtroom for tomorrow’s hearing and will be able to provide further updates then.

