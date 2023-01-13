Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Elizabethtown man sentenced over a decade in prison for distributing child pornography

(MGN)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Elizabethtown man was sentenced to over a decade in prison with no parole for possessing and distributing child pornography.

Martin Hoag, 43, used the internet on two occasions to send child pornography to an undercover agent. He was also found in possession of two hard drives containing child pornography involving a child under the age of 12.

He was sentenced Thursday to 151 months in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Hoag was ordered to pay $3,000 of restitution to three victims, a $15,000 special assessment and a $5,000 fine.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisville apartment complex finds itself in the middle of one of the biggest shootouts the...
600 rounds fired at Louisville apartments during possible gang fight
Investigators in protective gear enter a home in Old Louisville.
Welfare check turns into bizarre death investigation scene
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Several juveniles were apprehended Wednesday after stealing two vehicles and fleeing into Saint...
Juveniles apprehended after stealing cars, fleeing into school
The Mercer County Emergency Manager also tells us the YMCA in Harrodsburg has been damaged and...
TEAM COVERAGE: NWS confirms two tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky

Latest News

According to TRIMARC, all westbound lanes on the Watterson Expressway are closed due to a crash...
UPDATE: Arrest made after I-264 West fatal crash
FORECAST: Snowy, cold end to the workweek
At least five minors are in custody after a bizarre police chase involving two stolen cars and...
Businesses react to bizarre chase and arrests of several minors
Forensic science professor provides context on Delphi murders
Delphi murders case to resume Friday morning