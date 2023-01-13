Fatal crash on I-264 west has all lanes blocked

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to TRIMARC, all westbound lanes on the Watterson Expressway are closed due to a fatal crash that occurred Thursday evening.

TRIMARC said it was a multi-vehicle collision with injuries on I-264 mile marker 11, near Freedom Way around 10:15 p.m.

Officials said one person was transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition. That person was later pronounced dead.

The Traffic Unit has not been advised of any other injuries at this time and are attempting to determine the cause of the collision.

Traffic is being diverted to I-265 for the time being.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.