FORECAST: Snow showers ending tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Dry weekend expected

Rain increases for Monday

Another potential setup for thunderstorms next Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Flurries will come to an end during the evening hours with clouds likely to hold on for much of the night.

Clouds may be tough to break up during the day on Saturday. The amount of sunshine will determine if temperatures can reach or exceed the 40 degree mark.

Regardless, it will be another chilly day. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies are expected Saturday night. Lows return to the 20s.

There will be a better chance at some sunshine on Sunday before clouds roll back in late in the day. Highs will climb well into the 40s to near 50 degrees.

Rain will return on Monday with even some thunder possible into the early evening hours.

We’ll get a brief break Tuesday before more rain and thunderstorms show back up on the radar scope next Wednesday.

