Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Snow showers ending tonight

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dry weekend expected
  • Rain increases for Monday
  • Another potential setup for thunderstorms next Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Flurries will come to an end during the evening hours with clouds likely to hold on for much of the night.

Clouds may be tough to break up during the day on Saturday. The amount of sunshine will determine if temperatures can reach or exceed the 40 degree mark.

Regardless, it will be another chilly day. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies are expected Saturday night. Lows return to the 20s.

There will be a better chance at some sunshine on Sunday before clouds roll back in late in the day. Highs will climb well into the 40s to near 50 degrees.

Rain will return on Monday with even some thunder possible into the early evening hours.

We’ll get a brief break Tuesday before more rain and thunderstorms show back up on the radar scope next Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Friday, January 13, 2023

Most Read

A Louisville apartment complex finds itself in the middle of one of the biggest shootouts the...
600 rounds fired at Louisville apartments during possible gang fight
Investigators in protective gear enter a home in Old Louisville.
Welfare check turns into bizarre death investigation scene
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Douglas Marbry
Louisville man arrested, charged with murder after fatal crash I-264 West
Several juveniles were apprehended Wednesday after stealing two vehicles and fleeing into Saint...
Juveniles apprehended after stealing cars, fleeing into school

Latest News

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Friday, January 13, 2023
StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog 1/11
Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
WAVE 5 a.m. - Weather - Thursday, January 12, 2023
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/10