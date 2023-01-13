Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Snow showers at times today

(Pexels)
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered snow showers this afternoon with little to no impact
  • Quiet weekend
  • Rain returns for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drizzle and snow showers will continue to pass through the area into the afternoon hours. Little if any accumulation expected with most locations remaining above the freezing mark.

Flurries will come to an end during the evening hours with clouds likely to hold on for much of the night.

Clouds may be tough to break up during the day on Saturday. The amount of sunshine will determine if temperatures can reach or exceed the 40 degree mark. Regardless, it will be another chilly day.

Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies are expected Saturday night. Lows return to the 20s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisville apartment complex finds itself in the middle of one of the biggest shootouts the...
600 rounds fired at Louisville apartments during possible gang fight
Investigators in protective gear enter a home in Old Louisville.
Welfare check turns into bizarre death investigation scene
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Several juveniles were apprehended Wednesday after stealing two vehicles and fleeing into Saint...
Juveniles apprehended after stealing cars, fleeing into school
The Mercer County Emergency Manager also tells us the YMCA in Harrodsburg has been damaged and...
TEAM COVERAGE: NWS confirms two tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky

Latest News

StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog 1/11
Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
WAVE 5 a.m. - Weather - Thursday, January 12, 2023
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/10
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/9