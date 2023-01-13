FORECAST: Snow showers at times today

WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered snow showers this afternoon with little to no impact

Quiet weekend

Rain returns for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drizzle and snow showers will continue to pass through the area into the afternoon hours. Little if any accumulation expected with most locations remaining above the freezing mark.

Flurries will come to an end during the evening hours with clouds likely to hold on for much of the night.

Clouds may be tough to break up during the day on Saturday. The amount of sunshine will determine if temperatures can reach or exceed the 40 degree mark. Regardless, it will be another chilly day.

Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies are expected Saturday night. Lows return to the 20s.

