FORECAST: Snowy, cold end to the workweek

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered snow showers throughout the day; minimal accumulations
  • Quiet weekend
  • Rain returns for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered snow showers are expected this morning through the afternoon. While the warm ground will limit accumulations, some may see up to an inch, especially beneath the heavier, more steady bands. The snow will melt quickly after falling. Flurries continue to fly tonight as temperatures drop into the 20s.

Clouds begin to clear early Saturday morning. Morning clouds on Saturday will give way to afternoon sunshine. Temperatures warm to either side of 40° for highs. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies are expected Saturday night. Lows return to the 20s.

The weekend will be quiet with some sunshine before rain returns on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

