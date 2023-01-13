Harlem Globetrotters making stop in Louisville during 2023 world tour
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Harlem Globetrotters are making a stop in Louisville in their 2023 world tour.
The Globetrotters will be playing at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday. Game time against the Washington Generals starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets can be bought at the KFC Yum! Center or at ticketmaster.com.
For more information, visit kfcyumcenter.com for additional information.
