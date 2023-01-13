Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Harlem Globetrotters making stop in Louisville during 2023 world tour

The Harlem Globetrotters will be playing at the KFC Yum! Center in January.
The Harlem Globetrotters will be playing at the KFC Yum! Center in January.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Harlem Globetrotters are making a stop in Louisville in their 2023 world tour.

The Globetrotters will be playing at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday. Game time against the Washington Generals starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be bought at the KFC Yum! Center or at ticketmaster.com.

For more information, visit kfcyumcenter.com for additional information.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisville apartment complex finds itself in the middle of one of the biggest shootouts the...
600 rounds fired at Louisville apartments during possible gang fight
Investigators in protective gear enter a home in Old Louisville.
Welfare check turns into bizarre death investigation scene
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Douglas Marbry
Louisville man arrested, charged with murder after fatal crash I-264 West
After surveying the damage from Thursday’s storm Friday morning, the NWS confirmed an EF-1...
NWS confirms 3 tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky

Latest News

Annual Louisville Build, Renovate & Landscape Expo begins
LMPD shared photos of a person of interest believed to be connected to an early morning...
LMPD looking for person of interest in early morning Highlands shooting
Kentucky International Convention Center
Annual Louisville Build, Renovate & Landscape Expo begins
KHS adult dog adoption fees waived for its Caring Community adoption event
KHS adult dog adoption fees waived for its Caring Community adoption event