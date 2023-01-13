Harlem Globetrotters making stop in Louisville during 2023 world tour

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Harlem Globetrotters are making a stop in Louisville in their 2023 world tour.

The Globetrotters will be playing at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday. Game time against the Washington Generals starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be bought at the KFC Yum! Center or at ticketmaster.com.

For more information, visit kfcyumcenter.com for additional information.

