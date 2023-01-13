Contact Troubleshooters
Kentuckians cleaning up after tornadoes sweep through

One Boyle County homeowner says his garage and truck inside and total losses after the storm...
One Boyle County homeowner says his garage and truck inside and total losses after the storm came through.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WKYT) - People are cleaning up storm damage in parts of central Kentucky.

Tornadoes damaged homes, barns and took down trees in Boyle, Mercer and Madison counties.

TEAM COVERAGE: NWS confirms three tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky

In Boyle County, large pine trees were no match for the EF-1 tornado that came through the county Thursday morning. A garage was destroyed. Damage was done to a few homes, and a barn was taken down.

Emergency management officials say the National Weather Service surveyed the damage in Boyle County Thursday and said the tornado that touched down in the county was a different one that hit Mercer County and that it was wider and more sporadic.

One Boyle County homeowner says his garage and truck inside and total losses after the storm came through.

The tornado also took down a lot of trees and left minor damage to a few homes.

As in Mercer County, the storm did not cause any injuries. It’s too early to tabulate the damage, but officials say most people who had property losses had insurance.

Officials say the Boyle County tornado had a “bouncing effect” instead of staying on the ground for a long period of time.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

