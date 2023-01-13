Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

KSP raffling off 2023 GMC Sierra for Trooper Island Camp

50,000 tickets to be raffled off to the public
The agency’s non-profit, Trooper Island Camp, is raffling off a luxurious 2023 GMC Sierra 1500...
The agency’s non-profit, Trooper Island Camp, is raffling off a luxurious 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4WD, and proceeds from the sales support the camp for underprivileged children.(KSP)
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police is offering the public the opportunity to own a brand-new vehicle in 2023.

The agency’s non-profit, Trooper Island Camp, is raffling off a luxurious 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4WD, and proceeds from the sales support the camp for underprivileged children.

Trooper Island Camp is a free summer camp for underprivileged boys and girls ages 10 through 12 operated by the Kentucky State Police on Dale Hollow Lake in Clinton County. It is financed entirely by donations; no public funds are used.

Each year, the camp hosts approximately 700 children, providing good food, fresh air, recreation, guidance, and structured, esteem-building activities designed to build good citizenship and positive relationships with law enforcement officers.

The vehicle is coming from Bailey-Gibson Buick GMC in Glasgow, Kentucky. The advanced Denali is cloaked in a white frost exterior and perforated forge leather interior. It’s equipped with a 5.3L, EcoTec3 V-8 engine, and an integrated trailer brake controller and trailering package.

The 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4WD is equipped with a remote engine start and an electric sliding sunroof. Inside the truck are heated front and back seats, a heated steering wheel, hitch guidance with hitch view and image adjustment, an OnStar Communication System, and a Sirius XM satellite radio.

A full list of features and equipment can be found on the Trooper Island website.

Last year, Trooper Island Camp set a new record by selling all 35,000 tickets for the 2022 GMC Sierra raffle truck.

Jonathan Biven, KSP Trooper Island Camp Commander, said he hopes to surpass that number in 2023.

“We are once again excited to be able to offer an amazing truck,” said Trooper Biven. “Every year, our raffle sales increase and it would not be possible without the generosity of our supporters.”

Tickets are $10 each and are available on the Trooper Island Camp website, or any KSP post throughout the state. A total of 50,000 tickets will be sold, with the raffle truck drawing on Aug. 27, 2023, at 3 p.m. eastern time at the Kentucky State Fair.

Ticket holders do not have to be present to win. The raffle winner is responsible for all tax and license fees.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Marbry
Louisville man arrested, charged with murder after fatal crash I-264 West
Stunt motorcycle driver Robbie Knievel slowly makes his way up a ramp prior to making his jump...
Robbie Knievel, daredevil son of Evel Knievel, dies at 60
From left to right, top to bottom: Shawn Martin, Dorius Robinson, Tevin Smyzer, Justin Walls,...
LMPD makes arrests after 600 round shooting at Louisville apartment complex
Investigators in protective gear enter a home in Old Louisville.
Welfare check turns into bizarre death investigation scene
A Louisville apartment complex finds itself in the middle of one of the biggest shootouts the...
600 rounds fired at Louisville apartments during possible gang fight

Latest News

According to LMPD, a fatal crash occurred on South 4th Street, near the intersection of...
Woman dies in fatal crash at South 4th Street and Industry Road
A cold and cloudy day over downtown Louisville, Ky.
FORECAST: Cool and cloudy Saturday
Shifting the entrance to an exit ramp on I-265 (Gene Snyder Freeway) and a lane closure on I-64...
I-Move Kentucky schedules road work on I-265
According to LMPD, Jeremiah Bowman, 43, has been arrested in connection with the death of a man...
Man arrested in connection with bizarre death investigation in Old Louisville
Allegations of discrimination at Louisville's Codes and Regs
Allegations of discrimination at Louisville’s Codes and Regulations