LaRosa’s giving away free pizza to promote new Louisville resident

Louisville’s first LaRosa’s Pizzeria is opening later in January, and the restaurant is hosting...
Louisville’s first LaRosa’s Pizzeria is opening later in January, and the restaurant is hosting a giveaway event for Springhurst residents to sample their pizza.(WXIX)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s first LaRosa’s Pizzeria is opening later in January, and the restaurant is hosting a giveaway event for Springhurst residents to sample their pizza.

A pizza truck will be onsite at the new location, located at 10639 Fischer Park Drive, on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to give out free slices in anticipation of the store’s opening, according to a release.

LaRosa’s will also be giving out free items and scratch-off cards for a chance to win free pizza for a year.

The store’s opening is scheduled for Jan. 23. The restaurant shared a post on Facebook stating the first 50 guests at the restaurant will also get free pizza for a year.

For more information on LaRosa’s Pizzeria, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

