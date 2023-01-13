LaRosa’s giving away free pizza to promote new Louisville restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s first LaRosa’s Pizzeria is opening later in January, and the restaurant is hosting a giveaway event for Springhurst residents to sample their pizza.

A pizza truck will be onsite at the new location, located at 10639 Fischer Park Drive, on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to give out free slices in anticipation of the store’s opening, according to a release.

LaRosa’s will also be giving out free items and scratch-off cards for a chance to win free pizza for a year.

The store’s opening is scheduled for Jan. 23. The restaurant shared a post on Facebook stating the first 50 guests at the restaurant will also get free pizza for a year.

