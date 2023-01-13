LMPD looking for person of interest in early morning Highlands shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public to help identify a person of interest.

On Facebook, LMPD shared photos of a man who they believe could be connected to an early morning shooting that happened in the Highlands last week.

Person of interest. (LMPD)

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. near the Highland Tap Room Grill in the 1000 block of Bardstown Road.

LMPD said no one was killed in the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

