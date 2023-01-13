LMPD makes arrests after 600 round shooting at a Louisville apartment complex

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One day after a WAVE News Troubleshooters exclusive report on a shootout involving 600 rounds at a Louisville apartment complex, Louisville Metro police confirm arrests have been made.

The shooting happened on New Years Eve at the Enclave at Breckenridge apartments in Hikes Point.

Sources also confirmed more than 40 different guns were used.

LMPD confirmed WAVE’s reporting, adding that detectives have been working tirelessly in the case.

“The evidence processing alone is lengthy in nature,” LMPD Public Information Officer, Matt Sanders said. “We have made some arrests and seized evidence stemming from multiple search warrants in relation to this shootout.”

On Friday afternoon, LMPD released a video on the department’s Facebook page stating two groups of people were involved in a shootout at the location.

Nearly 600 rounds were fired in total by both groups, according to police.

Sources also further confirmed the shooting was not related to New Years Eve dangerous practice of firing off weapons, but rather a confrontation between gangs. The only reason no one was struck, sources said, was because of the distance between the shooters.

Police said eight guns and five stolen vehicles were recovered.

Other officers called it a “miracle” no one was shot, though there were several close calls.

Six people so far have been arrested in connection to the investigation. Two of the six people arrested, Tevin D. Smyzer and Justyn D. Walls, were also charged in connection to a homicide in the St. Denis neighborhood in December.

“We understand this video is alarming, however, we want the citizens of Louisville to know that LMPD is committed to utilizing every available resource at our disposal to fight violent crime,” the video statement said.

Viewers reached out to WAVE News asking why LMPD and Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg had not addressed or made the shooting public until our report.

We took those questions to LMPD.

“The Louisville Metro Police Department is not interested in covering up violent crime in our city,” LMPD said in a statement. “The Chief and Mayor have made it very clear that transparency is of the upmost importance in order to rebuild trust in our community between LMPD and the citizens of Louisville.”

Several units are still working on this case Sanders said, along with Federal partners.

Thursday, the ATF confirmed they too are involved.

“There is more work still to do,” Sanders said. “I’m hopeful very soon I’ll be able to release more specifics about this on-going investigation.”

WAVE News reached out to the Mayor’s office, who declined to comment.

LMPD asked anyone with any information in the case to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

