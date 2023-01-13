Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville man arrested, charged with murder after fatal crash I-264 West

Douglas Marbry
Douglas Marbry(LMDC)
By Quenton Robertson, WAVE Staff and Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was taken into custody after a crash on Interstate 264 West near the Freedom Way overpass killed one person.

Louisville officers responded to the crash involving three cars Thursday night around 10:15 p.m. An arrest citation said a driver had rear-ended another.

According to TRIMARC, all westbound lanes on the Watterson Expressway are closed due to a crash...
According to TRIMARC, all westbound lanes on the Watterson Expressway are closed due to a crash that occurred Thursday evening.(TRIMARC)

LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said that the driver stuck was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

Detectives interviewed 59-year-old Douglas Marbry, who they said struck the car of the driver who died. Police said he smelled strongly of alcohol, had glassy eyes, was slurring his speech and was unsteady.

Marbry told a detective that he had been drinking at a friend’s house.

He was arrested and charged with one count of murder, operating a vehicle under the influence, among other charges.

