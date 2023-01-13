Contact Troubleshooters
Norton Sports Health Derby Festival kicks off with free training

Runners at the start of the 2022 Kentucky Derby festival miniMarathon and Marathon.
Runners at the start of the 2022 Kentucky Derby festival miniMarathon and Marathon.
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday was the kick-off for the Norton Sports Health Training Program to prepare runners and walkers for the GE Appliances miniMarathon, Marathon and Relay, according to a release

The miniMarathon, Marathon and Relay are set for Saturday, April 29.

Event organizers said the free 15-week Norton Sports Health Training Program offers training tips and weekly group runs for participants with all levels of experience.

The January orientation includes distribution of the free training manual, as well as the opportunity to meet and talk with members of the Norton Sports Health Team before training begins.

According to the release, it’s a walkthrough event with an opportunity for attendees to stop at each station.

Training runs will take place weekly starting Saturday, Jan. 14 and go through the week of the race.

This year marks a historic milestone, as it is the 50th run of the miniMarathon, according to event organizers. It is also the 22nd annual Marathon.

Norton Sports Health returns as the Title Sponsor of the Training Program for the 11th year. they are joined by Contributing Sponsors GE Appliances, a Haier Company and Swags Sport Shoes. 99.7 DJX joins the event as the Media Sponsor.

For more information on the event, click or tap here.

