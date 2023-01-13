Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

TikTok no longer allowed on Ky. State-issued devices

They say the ban does not apply to use on personal devices.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - TikTok is no longer allowed on state-issued devices for those employed by the Executive branch.

The Kentucky Personnel Employee handbook says that agencies and staff shall not “use an application or otherwise access the social media site owned by the Chinese company ByteDance Limited or its successors commonly known as ‘Tik Tok’ other than for a law enforcement purpose.”

A state government official said the change had been under consideration for several weeks and was based on recent federal legislation and information from federal law enforcement.

They say the ban does not apply to use on personal devices.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisville apartment complex finds itself in the middle of one of the biggest shootouts the...
600 rounds fired at Louisville apartments during possible gang fight
Investigators in protective gear enter a home in Old Louisville.
Welfare check turns into bizarre death investigation scene
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Several juveniles were apprehended Wednesday after stealing two vehicles and fleeing into Saint...
Juveniles apprehended after stealing cars, fleeing into school
The Mercer County Emergency Manager also tells us the YMCA in Harrodsburg has been damaged and...
TEAM COVERAGE: NWS confirms two tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky

Latest News

FORECAST: Snowy, cold end to the workweek
At least five minors are in custody after a bizarre police chase involving two stolen cars and...
Businesses react to bizarre chase and arrests of several minors
Forensic science professor provides context on Delphi murders
Delphi murders case to resume Friday morning
According to TRIMARC, all westbound lanes on the Watterson Expressway are closed due to a crash...
Fatal crash on I-264 West has all lanes blocked
Runners at the start of the 2022 Kentucky Derby festival miniMarathon and Marathon.
Norton Sports Health Derby Festival kicks off with free training