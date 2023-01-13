UPDATE: Arrest made after I-264 West fatal crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was taken into custody after a crash on Interstate 264 West near the Freedom Way overpass caused traffic to back up Thursday night.

Douglass Joseph Marbry, 59, was arrested on charges such as murder and driving under the influence.

Marbry stayed at the scene and told a detective that he had been drinking at a friend’s house, according to the arrest citation.

The person in the vehicle Marbry reportedly struck in the rear was taken to UofL Hospital and then died later.

The Louisville Metro Police Department is still investigating the crash.

