Woman convicted in Jeffersonville homicide at coin laundry

(Clark County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:14 PM EST
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A Clark County, Indiana jury has returned a guilty verdict in the case of a woman charged with a murder at a laundromat.

The verdict in the trial of Alexandra LeeAnn Gales, 29, came after a two day trial. She is facing 45 to 65 years in prison.

Gales was convicted in the August 27, 2021 death of Yolanda Fisher, 50, at the Jeffersonville Coin Laundry in the 1500 block of East 10th Street. Fisher died from a stab wound after a disagreement between the two women.



