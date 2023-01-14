FORECAST: Cool and cloudy Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Skies stay mainly cloudy today as temperatures remain in the 30s

Quiet and dry weather stretches through the weekend

Busy week ahead with multiple waves of showers and the limited chance of a few storms late Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will stick around through the majority of our Saturday, limiting afternoon highs into the middle to upper 30s.

Just before sunset, a few peaks of sunshine are possible. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies are expected for tonight. Lows return to the 20s.

Sunday’s forecast features a bit more sunshine, which will help to give temperatures more of a boost.

We’ll see highs in the mid to upper 40s under partly cloudy skies. Clouds increase Sunday night, keeping lows in the 30s.

