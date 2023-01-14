Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Cool and cloudy Saturday

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, January 14, 2023
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Skies stay mainly cloudy today as temperatures remain in the 30s
  • Quiet and dry weather stretches through the weekend
  • Busy week ahead with multiple waves of showers and the limited chance of a few storms late Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will stick around through the majority of our Saturday, limiting afternoon highs into the middle to upper 30s.

Just before sunset, a few peaks of sunshine are possible. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies are expected for tonight. Lows return to the 20s.

Sunday’s forecast features a bit more sunshine, which will help to give temperatures more of a boost.

We’ll see highs in the mid to upper 40s under partly cloudy skies. Clouds increase Sunday night, keeping lows in the 30s.

