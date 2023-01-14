FORECAST: Cool and cloudy Saturday
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Skies stay mainly cloudy today as temperatures remain in the 30s
- Quiet and dry weather stretches through the weekend
- Busy week ahead with multiple waves of showers and the limited chance of a few storms late Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will stick around through the majority of our Saturday, limiting afternoon highs into the middle to upper 30s.
Just before sunset, a few peaks of sunshine are possible. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies are expected for tonight. Lows return to the 20s.
Sunday’s forecast features a bit more sunshine, which will help to give temperatures more of a boost.
We’ll see highs in the mid to upper 40s under partly cloudy skies. Clouds increase Sunday night, keeping lows in the 30s.
