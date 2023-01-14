Governor Beshear announces 6 administration appointments; 2 from Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced several leadership appointments within his administration on Friday.

Charles Booker and Kennina Porter, both of Louisville, were two of the six appointed to the administration. Mary Elizabeth Bailey, Matt Sawyers, Taylor Payne and Mona Juett were also appointed.

“Our commonwealth possesses a deep well of talented people with tremendous dedication and a breadth of knowledge and experience, and I am excited to have so many of them in my administration,” said Beshear. “The appointments I am announcing today will play to the strengths of these capable professionals, allowing us to continue to build that better Kentucky we all want for our families.” Charles Booker of Louisville will head the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based Initiatives and Community Involvement, which was first established by former Governor Ernie Fletcher.

Booker is a native of Louisville’s West End and a graduate of the University of Louisville. He represented the 43rd district in the Kentucky House of Representatives from 2019 to 2021.

“I am honored to join Gov. Beshear and his administration and inspired to take on this opportunity to continue to serve to the people of Kentucky,” Booker said.

Porter is a Radcliff native and graduated from Western Kentucky University. She was appointed as executive director of the Everybody Counts program in the Education and Labor Cabinet.

Porter has more than 15 years of experience working with kids and young adults within the public education and nonprofit sectors, a release said.

“I am passionate about the work I do, because there is nothing more rewarding than to see a young person discover their path,” Porter said.

