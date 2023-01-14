Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Governor Beshear announces 6 administration appointments; 2 from Louisville

(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced several leadership appointments within his administration on Friday.

Charles Booker and Kennina Porter, both of Louisville, were two of the six appointed to the administration. Mary Elizabeth Bailey, Matt Sawyers, Taylor Payne and Mona Juett were also appointed.

“Our commonwealth possesses a deep well of talented people with tremendous dedication and a breadth of knowledge and experience, and I am excited to have so many of them in my administration,” said Beshear. “The appointments I am announcing today will play to the strengths of these capable professionals, allowing us to continue to build that better Kentucky we all want for our families.” Charles Booker of Louisville will head the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based Initiatives and Community Involvement, which was first established by former Governor Ernie Fletcher.

Booker is a native of Louisville’s West End and a graduate of the University of Louisville. He represented the 43rd district in the Kentucky House of Representatives from 2019 to 2021.

“I am honored to join Gov. Beshear and his administration and inspired to take on this opportunity to continue to serve to the people of Kentucky,” Booker said.

Porter is a Radcliff native and graduated from Western Kentucky University. She was appointed as executive director of the Everybody Counts program in the Education and Labor Cabinet.

Porter has more than 15 years of experience working with kids and young adults within the public education and nonprofit sectors, a release said.

“I am passionate about the work I do, because there is nothing more rewarding than to see a young person discover their path,” Porter said.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Marbry
Louisville man arrested, charged with murder after fatal crash I-264 West
From left to right, top to bottom: Shawn Martin, Dorius Robinson, Tevin Smyzer, Justin Walls,...
LMPD makes arrests after 600 round shooting at Louisville apartment complex
Stunt motorcycle driver Robbie Knievel slowly makes his way up a ramp prior to making his jump...
Robbie Knievel, daredevil son of Evel Knievel, dies at 60
LMPD shared photos of a person of interest believed to be connected to an early morning...
LMPD looking for person of interest in early morning Highlands shooting
According to LMPD, a fatal crash occurred on South 4th Street, near the intersection of...
Woman dies in fatal crash at South 4th Street and Industry Road

Latest News

The agency’s non-profit, Trooper Island Camp, is raffling off a luxurious 2023 GMC Sierra 1500...
KSP raffling off 2023 GMC Sierra for Trooper Island Camp
One Boyle County homeowner says his garage and truck inside and total losses after the storm...
Kentuckians cleaning up after tornadoes sweep through
It is called 1906 lager and will be made exclusively for WKU to celebrate the university, Its...
West Sixth Brewing Company, WKU collaborate for new beer product
Forensic science professor provides context on Delphi murders
Delphi murders case to resume Friday morning