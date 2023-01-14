I-Move Kentucky schedules road work on I-265

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shifting the entrance to an exit ramp on I-265 (Gene Snyder Freeway) and a lane closure on I-64 will take place starting Sunday as part of the I-Move Kentucky project, according to a release.

On Sunday, Jan. 15, intermittent closures will occur during the day on I-265 North, near Shelbyville Road, as crews move the current entrance of the northbound exit ramp several hundred feet to the south to allow for concrete pouring.

This will be a long-term relocation of the ramp entrance.

According to the release, travelers will still be able to use the ramp on Sunday, except for when it is closed intermittently.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the right lane of I-64 West between I-265 and Blankenbaker Parkway will be closed so that new light poles can be installed.

Work schedules may be adjusted due to weather or any other unforeseen events.

Travelers are encouraged to use caution when going through active work zones. Signage will be placed to alert travelers of closures.

