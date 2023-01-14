JCPS letter sent to families of students in 22 schools after employee tests positive for Mpox

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to some Jefferson County Public School families after a district employee tested positive for Mpox (formerly known as monkeypox).

The letter was sent home to families and staff members of 22 schools, notifying them that the employee who “sometimes visits the school” has tested positive within the last two weeks of visiting.

JCPS is in contact with the Louisville Metro Public Health & Wellness Department.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Mpox can spread through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact, including:

Direct contact with Mpox rash and scabs from a person with Mpox

Contact with saliva from someone with Mpox, upper respiratory secretions (snot, mucus) and private areas

The district told families the risk of contracting Mpox by touching surfaces and objects like clothing and furniture is low.

Symptoms of Mpox include a blister-like rash, congestion, cough, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, fever, and swollen lymph nodes.

The district made a point to note that while Mpox is a serious illness, it does not appear to spread as easily as COVID-19.

Anyone who experiences symptoms should notify the school office and stay home from school. A health provider should also be contacted.

The district is closely monitoring this situation and will provide updates if any further steps are necessary.

For questions or to report a positive case of Mpox, please call JCPS Health Services at 502-485-3387.

