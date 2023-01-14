Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

JCPS letter sent to families of students in 22 schools after employee tests positive for Mpox

(WAVE)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to some Jefferson County Public School families after a district employee tested positive for Mpox (formerly known as monkeypox).

The letter was sent home to families and staff members of 22 schools, notifying them that the employee who “sometimes visits the school” has tested positive within the last two weeks of visiting.

JCPS is in contact with the Louisville Metro Public Health & Wellness Department.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Mpox can spread through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact, including:

  • Direct contact with Mpox rash and scabs from a person with Mpox
  • Contact with saliva from someone with Mpox, upper respiratory secretions (snot, mucus) and private areas

The district told families the risk of contracting Mpox by touching surfaces and objects like clothing and furniture is low.

Symptoms of Mpox include a blister-like rash, congestion, cough, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, fever, and swollen lymph nodes.

The district made a point to note that while Mpox is a serious illness, it does not appear to spread as easily as COVID-19.

Anyone who experiences symptoms should notify the school office and stay home from school. A health provider should also be contacted.

The district is closely monitoring this situation and will provide updates if any further steps are necessary.

For questions or to report a positive case of Mpox, please call JCPS Health Services at 502-485-3387.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Marbry
Louisville man arrested, charged with murder after fatal crash I-264 West
Stunt motorcycle driver Robbie Knievel slowly makes his way up a ramp prior to making his jump...
Robbie Knievel, daredevil son of Evel Knievel, dies at 60
From left to right, top to bottom: Shawn Martin, Dorius Robinson, Tevin Smyzer, Justin Walls,...
LMPD makes arrests after 600 round shooting at Louisville apartment complex
LMPD shared photos of a person of interest believed to be connected to an early morning...
LMPD looking for person of interest in early morning Highlands shooting
Investigators in protective gear enter a home in Old Louisville.
Welfare check turns into bizarre death investigation scene

Latest News

According to LMPD, a fatal crash occurred on South 4th Street, near the intersection of...
Woman dies in fatal crash at South 4th Street and Industry Road
A cold and cloudy day over downtown Louisville, Ky.
FORECAST: Cool and cloudy Saturday
Shifting the entrance to an exit ramp on I-265 (Gene Snyder Freeway) and a lane closure on I-64...
I-Move Kentucky schedules road work on I-265
According to LMPD, Jeremiah Bowman, 43, has been arrested in connection with the death of a man...
Man arrested in connection with bizarre death investigation in Old Louisville