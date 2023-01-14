Contact Troubleshooters
Lanes blocked after 18-wheeler rolls over spilling frozen McChickens on I-71 North in Henry County

Lanes blocked after 18-wheeler rolls over spilling frozen McChickens on I-71 North
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are shut down on I-71 North in Henry County after an 18-wheeler frozen food trailer rolled over, spilling frozen McChickens across the roadway.

Volunteer firefighter Don Bullock with Amateur Radio Emergency Services said the crash happened near mile marker 39 around 1:50 p.m. on Saturday.

The trailer is in multiple pieces after it broke open, spilling the frozen food, Bullock said.

Officers with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and EMS are responding. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook saying traffic will be rerouted off the 34-mile marker.

Bullock said the driver is expected to be OK and no other vehicles were involved. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said trucks over 40,000 Ibs are prohibited on the Prestonville bridge at the Carrollton city limits.

It is unknown how long lanes will be closed.

