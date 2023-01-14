Contact Troubleshooters
LG&E plans to pass energy savings on to customers

(WAVE 3 News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures have been on the rise and the warmer weather is expected to translate into lower bills for Louisville Gas and Electric’s natural gas customers, according to a release.

With the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration predicting higher than average temperatures for February through April, wholesale natural gas is trending to cost less due to a decrease in demand.

According to the release, natural gas costs have sharply risen and stayed volatile over the last two years up until this point.

LG&E said that as they prepared to buy natural gas to serve customers, they asked permission from their regulator, the Kentucky Public Service Commission, to reduce prices on gas bills.

“Purchasing fuel to serve our customers at the lowest cost is among our top priorities and a part of our regular system planning,” LG&E Vice President of Gas Operations Tom Jessee said. “We know that higher natural gas market prices have made managing bills more challenging for customers, and we’re pleased to help provide them some much-needed relief.”

The lower costs are planned to go into effect on Feb. 1, according to the release.

Once in place, gas customers using 6,000 cubic feet could see a cost savings of about 16% on their bill.

LG&E said they want their customers to know that they are here to help.

To learn about about assistance programs click or tap here, for payment plans click or tap here and for energy-saving tips click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

