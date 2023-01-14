Contact Troubleshooters
LMDC holds graduation ceremony for ‘Alternatives to Criminal Thinking’ program

(WAVE News)
By Olivia Russell and Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A graduation ceremony for LMDC’s newest program is helping inmates look forward to life after their release.

Emmanuel Howard, who graduated on Saturday as part of the first class for the Alternatives to Criminal Thinking program, spoke about how the program has impacted him.

“It helps you take a look at yourself,” Howard said. “It helps you with a lot, for real for real. It just helps you be a better person.”

Howard said that his biggest inspiration was his daughter, Denim.

“How to not act on impulse, like look at different perspectives before I just act,” Howard said. “And how to put myself in other people’s shoes and just grow.”

It’s a six-month program, designed for men between the ages of 18 and 24. The goal is to keep them from coming back to LMDC in the future.

Jail officials said this group of men have a great opportunity to make meaningful change. They also said the inmates learned how to improve relationships, explore employment opportunities, how to build their values and have positive attitudes.

“Research shows this is actually the group that we really need to focus on and provide that high intensity treatment to keep them out of the system,” Executive Chief Psychologist Mariya Leyderman said.

Leyderman has been in the program for every step of the way.

“It’s really been rewarding to see how much growth they’ve had,” Leyderman said.

