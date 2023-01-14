Man arrested in connection with bizarre death investigation in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, Jeremiah Bowman, 43, has been arrested in connection with the death of a man found in Old Louisville.

On Tuesday around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of South 2nd Street to follow-up on information of a dismembered corpse and a missing person’s report, according to an arrest report.

When officials arrived, they located the body parts of a victim who was later identified to be David Sloan, 79.

A witness told detectives that a man matching Bowman’s appearance showed them the body parts in a trash can. The witness then said that Bowman asked them to help get rid of the body.

After leaving the location, the witness called 911 and spoke to officials about the incident.

A search warrant revealed the victim’s body parts were hidden in multiple locations.

Bowman was arrested on Friday and charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

The arrest report stated Bowman was Sloan’s “former paramour” and that they lived together.

Bowman said he had not seen Sloan in several weeks and was unaware the body parts were on the property where they lived together.

The LMPD Homicide Unit said they will continue their investigation and are waiting on further results from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

