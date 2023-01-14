Woman dies in fatal crash at South 4th Street and Industry Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, a fatal crash occurred on South 4th Street, near the intersection of Industry Road on Friday evening.

Officials said that the initial investigation showed that a pickup truck with a driver and one passenger was heading northbound on South 4th Street when the driver lost control and struck a brace that supports the overpass.

According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, the woman who was driving was transported to UofL Hospital and later died due to her injuries.

LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating what caused the accident.

